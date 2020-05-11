BestofACC

Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after Duke defeated Florida State 73-63 in the final of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. (Journal Photo by Andrew Dye) 20190318w_spt_BestofACC

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The legal battle between Zion Williamson and his former agent in a Florida court now includes allegations he received impermissible benefits prior to his one season playing basketball at Duke. See Story, B8.

