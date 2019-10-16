Winston-Salem — Jaime Simmons is taking a breather — and that will last for quite a while.
Simmons, 41, who grew up in Pilot Mountain, competed in the Vega Ironman World Championship on Oct. 12 in Kona, Hawaii. In what is widely regarded as one of the premier long-distance triathlons, Simmons finished the one-day event with a time of 11:22.14 in the age 40-44 amateur women’s division.
Simply arriving at the start line in Kona, among more than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes, was a grueling journey in itself.
In March, Simmons sheared the pad of her calcaneus and wore a walking boot for nine weeks. She couldn’t run again until August. Then came an injury to her right foot, forcing her to train by aqua jogging as the race drew closer.
Simmons ran for the first time — all of the 26.2-mile marathon in 4:05.18 for the third and final leg — at the Ironman. She attributed much of that to muscle memory and her overall fitness.
But Simmons wasn’t going to miss out on competing at an event with such prestige, just the second full Ironman of her career.
She qualified for the world championship by finishing third overall among amateur women at Ironman Florida in November 2018.
It’s been Simmons’ dream to appear at the world championship, which has been held annually in Hawaii since 1978.
“I have wanted to run in that particular race since I was in high school,” said Simmons, who graduated from East Surry in 1996. “I was like, ‘I just wonder if I could ever do something like that.’ ... So it was just amazing to be a part of that — out there doing it. It’s one of the few sports where amateur athletes can share the same race course at the same time as professional athletes and Olympians.”
Simmons said her fascination with the world championship grew from the success of Chrissie Wellington. The former pro athlete from England won the triathlon three straight years — four times total — from 2007 to 2009 and again in 2011. Wellington had an impact, and the feats she accomplished as a woman rubbed off on Simmons.
But even eight years ago, the idea of competing in an Ironman seemed to be off the table for Simmons. In 2002, she and her husband, David, were cycling in Pilot Mountain when they were hit by a drunken driver, Simmons said.
According to Simmons, the car was traveling about 45 mph when the collision occurred.
Her husband, a cyclist, took a year off from his studies at Wake Forest School of Medicine because of his injuries. Simmons said she suffered some road rash and chipped teeth.
Simmons, who was a standout runner in indoor and outdoor track and cross-country at UNC-Wilmington, didn’t get back on a bike until 2010.
“I told him, ‘I’m not doing this. I can jump out of the way if I’m running,’” said Simmons, who received all-conference honors in the Colonial Athletic Association for cross-country and the 10,000-meter before graduating from UNCW in 2000. “I still don’t enjoy riding on the road. You know, everything you do is a risk.
“I’m just extremely careful and cautious and do the best I can with it. But it really did take me eight years before I got back on a bike again.”
Simmons returned to cycling when the couple moved to Abingdon, Va., in 2010. That was when David got her a cyclocross bike, and she began riding the 35-mile Virginia Creeper Trail near their home.
According to Simmons, they lived in a community of people who loved to mountain bike, run and swim. And, after Ironman 70.3 Florida, which was her first half Ironman in 2013 where she competed for charity, she got an itch.
“After a certain amount of time you’re just like, ‘OK, I’ve got to try this again,’ ” said Simmons, who now lives in Grand Junction, Colo., with David and their two sons, Hunter, 12, and Lucas, 9. “I just love it. I love being outside. I love riding my bike. I love running — I don’t really love swimming, but I do it.
“And then, when I had that little taste of success, I was like, ‘Alright, this is awesome. I think I can do better. I know I can do better.’ “
And she has done better. Since then, Simmons has competed in more than 10 half Ironman races. It led to two world championship appearances — the first in 2015 at the Subaru Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant in Canada. She appeared again in 2017 at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Chattanooga, Tenn. David competes in the half Ironman races as well.
That drive to compete was with Simmons at East Surry, and grew at UNCW. It’s only burned brighter since then — all the way to the pinnacle.
“You know, I had that moment when I was warming up swimming Friday morning before the race,” Simmons said. “And I put a lot of pressure on myself because I do usually podium. In the world championships, I usually come in the top 10 or 20. I mean, these are the best girls in the world. There was only 667 females versus 1,800 males — and we’re all winners. I’m lining up against women just like myself, and I realized the hard part was done. Just getting here.
“And now, all I had to do was cross that finish line. And I did that, and it was just overwhelming.”
