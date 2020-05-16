Triad Stage has stopped producing live theater during the pandemic.
The downtown professional theater took its concerts and play readings online.
For two months, Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane has spent much of his workday in meetings via Zoom videoconferencing.
"Early on, I became intrigued by the way Zoom can be manipulated and the creative opportunities for each Zoom square in a grid," Lane said. "That intrigue made me start imagining how I could use it for live performance."
So Lane is writing two virtual plays to be performed using Zoom.
"I’m always interested in exploring how to move the form forward, to seize the next technology," he said.
He hopes to finish the plays early this summer and find a way to perform them.
"Of course, it isn’t theater as we know it," he said. "But it allows me to bring people virtually together in a space to experience a story performed by actors in the moment."
Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson has done the same with "What Do We Need to Talk About?" Commissioned by New York's Public Theater, it's been called "the first great original play of quarantine" by The New Yorker.
One of Lane's developing plays uses Zoom for a series of meetings, as a community debates how and when to re-open. It is designed to be interactive with audience participation.
The other begins as online connection between people in the Zoom platform and then, with music, spirals into participants exploring distance in their own lives and in the lives of their ancestors.
"If I was a painter, and I couldn’t find the canvas I wanted, I’d paint on cardboard," Lane said. "I can’t have the stage I want, so I make new stages. My work is always in response to the world I live in."
The technological challenges of Zoom present new artistic territory for Lane.
"I'm struggling to figure out ways that I can put characters together in what seems to be the same room even though it's separate Zoom boxes," Lane said.
"Zoom is great for isolation," he said, "but there are points when I want people to be able to be together. It demands some creativity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.