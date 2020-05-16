Preston Lane (copy)

Preston Lane, producing artistic director at Triad Stage, sits on the set of the theater's planned play, "Pride and Prejudice." The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily stopped productions there.

 Photo courtesy of Preston Lane

Triad Stage has stopped producing live theater during the pandemic.

The downtown professional theater took its concerts and play readings online.

For two months, Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane has spent much of his workday in meetings via Zoom videoconferencing.

"Early on, I became intrigued by the way Zoom can be manipulated and the creative opportunities for each Zoom square in a grid," Lane said. "That intrigue made me start imagining how I could use it for live performance."

So Lane is writing two virtual plays to be performed using Zoom.

"I’m always interested in exploring how to move the form forward, to seize the next technology," he said.

He hopes to finish the plays early this summer and find a way to perform them. 

"Of course, it isn’t theater as we know it," he said. "But it allows me to bring people virtually together in a space to experience a story performed by actors in the moment."

Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson has done the same with "What Do We Need to Talk About?" Commissioned by New York's Public Theater, it's been called "the first great original play of quarantine" by The New Yorker.

One of Lane's developing plays uses Zoom for a series of meetings, as a community debates how and when to re-open. It is designed to be interactive with audience participation.

The other begins as online connection between people in the Zoom platform and then, with music, spirals into participants exploring distance in their own lives and in the lives of their ancestors.

"If I was a painter, and I couldn’t find the canvas I wanted, I’d paint on cardboard," Lane said. "I can’t have the stage I want, so I make new stages. My work is always in response to the world I live in."

The technological challenges of Zoom present new artistic territory for Lane.

"I'm struggling to figure out ways that I can put characters together in what seems to be the same room even though it's separate Zoom boxes," Lane said.

"Zoom is great for isolation," he said, "but there are points when I want people to be able to be together. It demands some creativity." 

