1. Rory McIlroy NIR 9.04

2. Jon Rahm ESP 8.03

3. Dustin Johnson USA 7.59

4. Justin Thomas USA 7.29

5. Brooks Koepka USA 7.22

6. Webb Simpson USA 7.18

7. Patrick Reed USA 5.95

8. Adam Scott AUS 5.86

9. Patrick Cantlay USA 5.85

10. Bryson DeChambeau USA 5.53

11. Xander Schauffele USA 5.44

12. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 5.31

13. Justin Rose ENG 5.11

14. Tiger Woods USA 5.09

15. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 4.68

16. Marc Leishman AUS 4.60

17. Tony Finau USA 4.49

18. Gary Woodland USA 4.28

19. Matt Kuchar USA 4.27

20. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.10

