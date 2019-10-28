CHARLOTTE — Distraught homeowners say coyotes are treating their streets and yards as a diner, attacking and devouring beloved pets.
Recent threads on NextDoor, the social network service for neighborhoods, chronicle the disappearance of cats in such areas as Lansdowne, Cotswold and Foxcroft. And residents are swapping stories of near-fatal encounters they believe their pets had with coyotes.
“Bubbles has been missing FOR ALMOST THREE WEEKS NOW,” a Cotswold resident posted on NextDoor, saying the cat was the “sweetest boy in the world.”
The resident later posted about seeing a coyote in the neighborhood during the daytime and warned others to be careful while walking nearby.
“There are an awful lot of missing cats in this group. One found dead on a lawn. What’s going on,” one man asked on NextDoor in the Providence at Fairview group. Some people suggested it could be a bird of prey or another explanation. Then, one woman replied: “Coyotes.”
In Lansdowne a homeowner wrote: “Our big cat Iris was attacked by a coyote and my wife was able to rescue her. She squared off with the coyote and the cat barely survived.”
Coyotes in residential areas around Charlotte is not new. Almost every year, especially late-summer through fall, sightings increase.
But the recent spate in Foxcroft and the surrounding area has left some residents on edge. One woman in the Foxcroft area said that she’s so concerned about coyotes that she puts her cat in a harness before walking her pet.
Once found only in the Midwest, coyotes expanded east and by the 1980s were spotted in western North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Coyotes are now in all 100 counties.
Coyotes have been spotted around Mecklenburg County for years.
At McDowell Nature Preserve, on the banks of Lake Wylie, the first coyotes appeared about 2001, a Mecklenburg County natural resource specialist told the Observer in 2007.
In November 2009, a coyote was seen lounging on a Myers Park front porch, while another was spotted walking near rush-hour traffic during the day, the Observer reported at the time.
In 2011, a rabid coyote attacked a dog in the Cameron Wood neighborhood off Park Road in south Charlotte.
One night on Memorial Day weekend in 2013, a Myers Park man saw four coyotes dart across his lawn. Such sightings prompted the Myers Park Homeowners Association to warn residents and hold meetings.
Coyotes rarely attack people, Layton said, but cats and small dogs are at risk. He suggests ensuring pet food is not left outside.
“Coyotes can become bold” knowing such food is available, cautioned Sgt. William Layton of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “They may think, ‘I hit the jackpot here.’ ”
