fatality:
Pennsylvania man dies in suspected rip tide at Pony Pen
ocracoke — A swimmer that had been reported missing at a beach on the Outer Banks has died.
Rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore received a call about the 65-year-old man from Pennsylvania 15 minutes after he went missing near Pony Pen beach on Sunday, the National Park Service said.
Officials said a large rip current was seen at the site the man went missing.
A ranger spotted the man face down in the water. He was brought to shore and CPR was administered, but the man couldn’t be revived.
horse dies:
Wild horse chokes on apple after likely being fed
COROLLA —A wild horse in the Outer Banks has died after it choked on an apple, leading to warnings for people not to feed the herd.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which manages the herd, said the incident happened last Friday and blamed the death on “humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses.”
A veterinarian who found the horse administered a sedative to try and relax the animal’s esophagus and allow the obstruction to pass. But it was too late.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.