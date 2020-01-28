HOMELESS:

Charlotte car dealer lets vehicle-dwellers park on lot

charlotte — A car dealer is opening up his lot to homeless people who live in their vehicles.

James Charles made the move after a member of his sales team went to repossess a woman’s car.

“The gentleman who was repossessing the car said, ‘We can’t take the car — there’s somebody living in (it),’ ” said Charles, the manager at Kiplin Automotive Group in west Charlotte.

His dealership now offers space for other families, with security cameras, bright lights and an open invitation.

“You can come here,” Charles said. “We’re going to help you find a place if we can.”

BEACHED:

Whale too decomposed to determine its cause of death

nags head — A humpback whale was found dead on an Outer Banks beach late last week, authorities said.

Deputies with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office found the whale about 11 a.m. Thursday in Corolla while they were patrolling the shoreline.

Authorities said the whale was already “pretty decomposed” so rescuers weren’t able to determine how it died.

It was the sixth time a marine mammal has washed ashore on the Outer Banks — a common occurrence during winter — since Jan. 4.

A dead dolphin was recently found as well.

— Wire Reports

Tags

Load comments