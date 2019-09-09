GRAHAM — Librarian Colleen Macklin didn’t know Crystal Lee Sutton personally, but after poring over the late union organizer’s items, she’s certainly felt a kinship.
“There are times that I would find myself boo-hooing over items like the handwritten note from a young girl named Angie Hill, who won a history essay contest in 1993. She wrote about how Crystal Lee Sutton had inspired her,” she said. “And there’s the handwritten note from Gloria Steinem, telling her not to give up.”
For the past two years, Macklin has organized the collection of papers, books, photographs and other items that Sutton, known as the inspiration for the Oscar-winning film “Norma Rae,” bequeathed to Alamance Community College.
On a recent day, Macklin opened three large drawers in a fireproof filing cabinet containing items Sutton collected through the years.
“There’s still more items for the collection,” Macklin said, thumbing through a stack of files.
For each of the artifacts, Macklin has created keywords. “We’re hoping to get a grant so that we can digitize these items and they can be accessed nationally.”
Sutton, who lived in Burlington for years, began giving items to the college in 2006. She died from cancer in 2009.
The Crystal Lee Sutton Collection, an exhibit celebrating her life and accomplishments, will be at the community college’s library during the month of September to mark the 10th anniversary of her death.
Sutton grew up in Roanoke Rapids. Both her parents and grandparents were textile mill workers and she followed in their footsteps.
At 33, Sutton was working at the J.P. Stevens plant, making $2.65 an hour folding towels. Due to the poor working conditions, Sutton and her fellow employees joined forces with union organizer Eli Zivkovich in an attempt to unionize the J.P. Stevens employees.
Although she was physically removed from the plant, the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union won the rights to represent the workers and Sutton became an organizer for the union.
Henry P. Leifermann wrote the book, “Crystal Lee, A Woman of Inheritance.” “Norma Rae” was based on the book.
A copy of the book, copies of “Norma Rae,” a personal letter from Sally Field and photos of Sutton with Field are on display in the exhibit.
Sutton’s daughter-in-law, Cathy Jordan, is an administrative assistant at Alamance Community College and is delighted her mother-in-law is being honored in this way. She said that her mother-in-law had been contacted by Harvard University about her artifacts.
“But she told them no. She wanted her legacy to go on through this collection at (Alamance Community College) because she lived her life for the working-class poor,” she added.
