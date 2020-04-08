Fatalities:

Two people in town of Wake Forest perish in house fire

WAKE FOREST — Authorities say two people have died in a house fire here.

Raleigh’s WRAL-Channel 5 reported the Tuesday morning blaze in Wake Forest claimed the lives of Lawrence Williams and his mother, Ella Virginia Smith.

Battalion Chief Edward Barrett said Wednesday that both were found unconscious in bedrooms. They were revived and treated for smoke inhalation but died hours later.

Williams was living in the house and taking care of his mother. She would have turned 87 on Friday.

DEATH:

Body of man found in car had multiple gunshot wounds

HALLSBORO — A man has died after sheriff’s deputies found him inside a car with gunshot wounds, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies responding to a call late Tuesday found a car in a ditch in the town of Hallsboro. When deputies arrived, they found Joshua Blake Tedder, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Deputies have made no arrests in the case so far.

— Wire Reports

Tags

Load comments