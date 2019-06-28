Role: Backup point guard
How he fits: A former four-star recruit, Harris remains an intriguing prospect largely due to the mystery factor. Averaging only nine minutes per game last season, Harris showed some promise as a defender and shooter, hitting eight of 19 three-point attempts, but struggled with turnovers, posting what was easily the highest turnover rate on the roster at 28 percent. Pending he can rein that number in a bit, Harris can give the Wolfpack good minutes as a defender off the bench.