N.C. State's Blake Harris (55) attempts to pass around defense from Virginia's Braxton Key (2) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. 

Role: Backup point guard

How he fits: A former four-star recruit, Harris remains an intriguing prospect largely due to the mystery factor. Averaging only nine minutes per game last season, Harris showed some promise as a defender and shooter, hitting eight of 19 three-point attempts, but struggled with turnovers, posting what was easily the highest turnover rate on the roster at 28 percent. Pending he can rein that number in a bit, Harris can give the Wolfpack good minutes as a defender off the bench.

