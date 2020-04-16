Neill McNeill

WGHP/Fox 8 new anchor Neill McNeill in his home studio.

WGHP/Fox 8 news anchor Neill McNeill in his home studio.

"Man caves can make nice news studies — just tidy them up a little!"

He recommends that you "Make sure you fully understand all the tech so you can get your work back to the TV station (or office) — the learning curve has been pretty sharp."

Tags

Load comments