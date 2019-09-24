Workers making less than $35,500 are now entitled to mandatory overtime pay from their employers, under new rules announced by the Department of Labor Tuesday. The new rules will take effect at the beginning of 2020.
The rules raise the salary threshold for workers for whom overtime pay — 1.5 times a worker's typical hourly rate — is required from $23,600, a standard set in 2004 during the George W. Bush presidency.
The Department of Labor under President Barack Obama tried to raise the threshold to $47,000, a shift that would have given overtime pay to four million additional workers. But that proposal was met with strong opposition from business groups like the Chamber of Commerce, as well as Republicans.
A federal judge in Texas halted the rule's implementation in 2016 in response to lawsuits filed by both the Chamber of Commerce and other business groups. A group of Republican attorneys general also attempted to block the Obama administration proposal.
Instead of fighting the court ruling, the President Donald Trump's Department of Labor unveiled the current proposal in March under then Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, bringing the salary numbers more in line with the expectations of business groups.
On a briefing call with reporters on Tuesday, Department of Labor officials said that the new threshold would allow 1.3 million additional workers to be given overtime pay compared to the current levels.
"More overtime pay for American workers is a positive step forward," acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella told reporters.
"The rule from 15 years ago was overdue, most businesses supported increasing it somewhat," said Tammy McCutchen, a lawyer who represented the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's most prominent business lobbying group, in its lawsuit against the previous rule. "I think $35,000 is a really good compromise, and it's going to work across the country."
