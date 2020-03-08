I was a Girl Scout from 1953-1958 in La Puente, California. Troop 52. My leader lived across the street from me. Earning badges was the most fun, and different crafts we did. Oh, and the many camping trips (s’mores) plus banana boats and making our sit-upons.
Our biggest accomplishment was selling the cookies 50 cents a box earning a trip to Mexico City, Acapulco. We saw the pyramids and cliff divers and only one girl got sick from the water. Our leader had a 50th reunion several years ago I was unable to attend. A nice article was written in the local newspaper about our trip to Mexico. I loved being a Girl Scout. To this day, I like when the girls are wearing their uniforms when selling cookies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.