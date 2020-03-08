Mabel Muscat

Mabel Muscat as a young Girl Scout.

I was a Girl Scout from 1953-1958 in La Puente, California. Troop 52. My leader lived across the street from me. Earning badges was the most fun, and different crafts we did. Oh, and the many camping trips (s’mores) plus banana boats and making our sit-upons.

Mabel Muscat

Mabel Muscat's Girl Scout sash with badges.

Our biggest accomplishment was selling the cookies 50 cents a box earning a trip to Mexico City, Acapulco. We saw the pyramids and cliff divers and only one girl got sick from the water. Our leader had a 50th reunion several years ago I was unable to attend. A nice article was written in the local newspaper about our trip to Mexico. I loved being a Girl Scout. To this day, I like when the girls are wearing their uniforms when selling cookies.

Tags

Load comments