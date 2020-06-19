They didn’t mask their recklessness
When I saw self-righteous Republican members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners defiantly flout respectful and responsible pandemic precaution guidelines to wear masks, I recoiled in anger and frustration.
My first impulse was writing an excoriating letter to each, denouncing their collective public stunt, a reckless exhibition of personal freedom and liberty.
Instead, listening to my better angel, I took the high road, writing this personal letter to each commissioner, whom I know personally: Chairman Jeff Phillips, Vice Chairman Alan Perdue, Alan Branson, Justin Conrad and Hank Henning:
“I want to help you. Right now, I know you’re really busy, serving Guilford County. With so much on your mind, you probably overlooked the need to wear a face mask at meetings. No worries, though. I am providing you with the accompanying mask.
“Please wear it. In doing so, you will show sincere respect for your commissioner colleagues, county staff and fellow citizens. What’s more, you will confirm your leadership as a resolute role model, practicing the Golden Rule.
“As always, thanks for your service to Guilford County. Of course, be safe, secure, nimble, respectfully masked, creatively cloistered, delightfully ensconced and, of course, happily and productively sequestered.”
Ivan Saul Cutler
Greensboro
White America should face history’s burden
Several years after the end of the Civil War, Robert E. Lee declined an invitation to attend a Gettysburg memorial service. He explained, “It is wiser not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife and commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered.”
The South accepted his call for historical amnesia, not by forgetting the past, but by creating a memory of the war steeped in mythology.
A number of my ancestors served as Confederate soldiers. I cannot attest to their character. However, I choose to believe that they were good and decent men.
The nature of individual soldiers, whatever that may be, does not absolve the South of the horrific crime of slavery. I believe it is time, at last, for white Americans, wherever they might live, to accept the burden of history and acknowledge that much of our wealth and leisure has been gained through the pain and hardships of African Americans.
In his book, “A Primer for Forgetting,” historian Lewis Hyde writes, “America lives steeped in history but not in the past.”
Keith Townsend
Mt. Ulla
A note of appreciation to officers of the law
A word to the police officers contemplating leaving their profession due to the George Floyd protests:
I really, really, really appreciate your efforts and your sacrifice.
You have a dangerous profession. There is a very real possibility that you will either not survive or be seriously hurt during your workday.
You are virtually certain to be insulted by persons who are an embarrassment to the human species while you are required to maintain your composure.
During your career, you are often the first on the scene when persons need help. Because of you, most people can feel safe and secure from the criminals among us.
You are men, you are women. You represent all races and I’m glad you are here.
No, I am not a policeman, but I served in the military for 20 years and know something of your sacrifice.
Albert. N. Carter
Greensboro
New nation of CHOP plots course for Dems
So now we have a fourth nation on the North American continent.
All please welcome the new nation of CHOP (short for Capitol Hill Organized Protest).
Formerly known as the downtown area of Seattle, it was, until recently, part of the USA.
Wait a minute. Didn’t some guys try this back in 1861, and didn’t we fight a war that cost more than 600,000 American lives to establish that you can’t do this?
Of course, some guys had the same idea back in 1776, and they had better luck, so maybe you can.
Maybe the founding fathers of CHOP (previously named CHAZ, or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) have come to realize the same truth I have come to realize.
It is not about being righteous. It is about being stronger than your opponent.
If you can win the battle, then you get to write the history books.
Then, of course, you get to be the good guy.
The scary truth is this radical mob really controls something more valuable that a few blocks of downtown Seattle. They control the Democratic Party. The mob is plotting the ideological course for the Democrats, and Joe Biden will be their little puppet.
I doubt they will have much difficulty keeping poor old Uncle Joe under control.
Michael Chandler
Greensboro
A spelling lesson
Not: “No justice, no peace.”
But: “Know justice, know peace.”
Sandra Casey
Greensboro
