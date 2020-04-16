"Give yourself — and your coworkers — some grace. Your Zoom meetings (evening newscasts in my case!) aren't going to be perfect. It’s OK to hear a kid crying or dog barking in the background once in a while. Also, don't forget to establish some boundaries. I found it really helpful to set up a designated area in my basement to make calls, read news articles and write stories. That way, when working from home, I can focus on work, and my kids know Dad is in charge of getting them their 143rd snack of the day."
MOST POPULAR
-
Social Security beneficiaries: You might need to act now to get your stimulus check
-
Experts: Racism, misinformation fuel N.C.'s high coronavirus rate among blacks, Hispanics
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Are the days numbered for Guilford County's stay-at-home order?
-
Tornadoes, 70 mph wind gusts possible in Triad early Monday, power outages could result, according to NWS storm warnings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.