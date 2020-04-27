Brian Hart, deputy director of the Greensboro Public Library system, will be the new director of the Forsyth County Public Library system starting May 4.
Hart, who lives in Kernersville with his wife and three children, is a native of Charlotte who received his bachelor’s degree in English from South Carolina State University and his master’s in library science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Before joining the Greensboro system, Hart was assistant director for the Middle Georgia Regional Library, and served as a branch manager in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system.
The American Library Association recognized Hart as an “emerging leader” in 2014. He succeeds Syvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who retired as director of the Forsyth County library system in 2019 after 40 years of service.
Hart will be paid $103,000 a year. Sprinkle-Hamlin was making $143,480.
