The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Taking a pay cutn University of Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel has volunteered to reduce his salary by 5 percent. School president Mark S. Schlissel announced the cost-saving move as part of the institution’s plan to cut costs due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Manuel, who was hired four years ago, had a $990,000 salary in 2019. Schlissel says he decided to cut his salary as school president by 10 percent for the rest of the year, starting on May 1.
n Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim and football coach Dino Babers are taking voluntary pay cuts to help the university cope with the drain of financial resources due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also taking the voluntary 10% pay cuts are women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman, men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, and women’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait.
Philanthropyn The Memphis Grizzlies are buying lunch each day this week for workers at a COVID-19 testing site. The Grizzlies are feeding approximately 50 workers each day through Saturday at the Tiger Lane testing facility outside the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium at the Memphis Fairgrounds.
n The Green Bay Packers have distributed the first round of Milwaukee grants to 16 nonprofit organizations as part of the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. Packers officials say $500,000 in grant money has been established for organizations supporting Milwaukee County residents dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
n The NFL and the Players Coalition are donating more than $3 million to seven areas significantly affected by the new coronavirus. As part of the league’s Inspire Change program, a donation of $3.05 million will be sent to health systems, individual hospitals, and nonprofit organizations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Washington and regions of Florida and Louisiana.
n Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, J.J., have donated $150,000 to a local fund providing personal protective equipment for health care workers along with lab supplies to expand testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
n The family that owns the Minnesota Vikings has increased its donations to COVID-19-related causes to more than $5 million. New York and New Jersey residents Zygi, Mark and Lenny Wilf announced Monday the bulk of the money has been earmarked to support health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota and Israel.
Shut downn The company that makes Louisville Slugger wood baseball bats has closed its factory, furloughed 90 percent of its employees and shut its popular museum. Hillerich & Bradsby Co. says it has continued to cover all health care benefits for its 171 furloughed workers. The remaining 10% of employees have taken 25 percent pay cuts.
COVID-19 deathn Purdue says the father of freshman men’s basketball player Brandon Newman has died of complications from the coronavirus. Chicago police say 59-year-old Officer Ronald Newman died early Friday. He was a decorated officer, with 137 awards in his 19 years on the force.
Canceled
n The Professional Fighters League has canceled its upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to resume in spring 2021. The mixed martial arts promotion was expected to begin competition in May. CEO Peter Murray says the PFL will pay its fighters a monthly cash stipend to help support them and their families throughout 2020.
