GREENSBORO — City Hall got the message loud and clear.
After the city announced last week it would suspend curbside yard waste pickup, Greensboro residents flooded council members’ emails with protest. Residents at least want some way to dispose of their yard waste — at no charge.
So on Tuesday, the City Council waived the fee for residents to dump their yard waste at the White Street Landfill.
The fee will be waived for residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickups and non-dumping trailers. Regular yard waste fees of $40 per ton will continue to apply for dump trucks and dump trailers.
The White Street Landfill is open 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. More information: 336-373-7658.
The city suspended all residential curbside yard waste collection on Monday due to issues around COVID-19. This suspension allows Field Operations to focus its resources on garbage and recycling collection, which will continue without interruption to maintain public and employee health and safety, the city said in a news release. Residents should not place yard waste at the curb during this suspension.
Greensboro reduces bus routes
GREENSBORO — The number of city bus routes will be cut by more than half until further notice, officials said Wednesday.
The city’s normal 16 routes will be reduced to seven starting today. The seven routes are the ones typically offered on Sundays.
Greensboro Transit Agency said in a release announcing the changes the COVID-19 restrictions including county and state stay-at-home orders have cut ridership in half or more during peak periods.
The changes allow the agency to offer transportation “for employment, medical and other life needs while maintaining good financial stewardship.”
The SCAT paratransit system for those with disabilities and SCAT I-Ride will continue to operate normally, GTA said.
Here’s a look at the routes, which will continue to operate on an hourly, rather than half-hour, timeframe. Hours are 5:15 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Route 21 — Summit Avenue/N. Elm Street: Serving Center City Park, Greensboro Children’s Museum, Greensboro Sportsplex, Moses H. Cone Hospital and more.
Route 22 — E. Market Street/Bessemer Avenue/Phillips Avenue: Serving GTCC Wendover Campus, N.C. A&T, Peeler Recreation Center, Greensboro Historical Museum, and more.
Route 23 — Gorrell Street/Benbow Road/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive: Serving Bennett College, Guilford Health Care Center, and Windsor Recreation Center.
Route 24 — Randleman Road/S. Elm-Eugene Street: Serving Carolina Theatre, Goodwill Industries, Warnersville Recreation Center, Walmart-Elmsley Square, and more.
Route 25 — Four Seasons Town Centre/Gate City Boulevard: Serving Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro College, Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Glenwood Branch Library, UNCG, and more.
Route 26 — W. Wendover Avenue/W. Friendly Avenue: Serving Wendover Avenue Shopping District, Walmart-Wendover, Friendly Center, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Wesley Long Community Hospital, and more.
Route 27 — Battleground Avenue/Friendly Center: Serving Center City Park, Friendly Center, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Wesley Long Community Hospital, Women’s Hospital, and more.
Fayetteville institutes curfew
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin amended the city’s State of Emergency declaration on Tuesday to put in place a curfew and prohibit all outside public and private gatherings.
The move is a response to the spread of the coronavirus, which also is known as COVID-19.
The restrictions took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and is in force from that time until 6 a.m. each day.
Exempt from the curfew are heath care and public health operations; human services operations; essential infrastructure operations; essential governmental operations; and essential business operations.
The prohibition on public and private gatherings is on “any number of people, occurring outside a single household or residential unit.”
Colvin said at a press conference that he was concerned about cookouts and similar gatherings. He said he had seen photos of events that took place last weekend that bothered him.
Residents are going to have to make temporary sacrifices to defeat the virus, Colvin said.
Deputy dies of COVID-19
RALEIGH — A North Carolina deputy died while hospitalized in intensive care for treatment of the coronavirus, the sheriff said Wednesday.
Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a news release that Deputy Sypraseuth “Bud” Phouangphrachanh died Tuesday night at a hospital in Pinehurst. The 43-year-old deputy, who was married with five children, had experienced what he thought were allergy symptoms but later tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted Monday to the hospital.
Phouangphrachanh served as a school resource officer and had been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years in the rural county east of Charlotte known for the Uwharrie National Forest. The governor had ordered schools closed on March 16, but the sheriff said in a statement that Phouangphrachanh served multiple roles within the department.
“During his service to Montgomery County, he filled many roles, but his passion was as School Resource Officer where he worked with middle school and high school students,” the sheriff said, adding that he was known for his big smile and sense of humor.
It wasn’t clear whether the deputy contracted the virus while on duty. The sheriff said in an email that he didn’t have any information indicating when and how the deputy was exposed to COVID-19.
