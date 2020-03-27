Name: Cecelia Thompson
What I do: Serve as the executive director of Action Greensboro, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening Greensboro's economy and ensuring the continuation of our excellent quality of life. I work with the leadership of six local foundations, a very dynamic all female staff and the Greensboro Chamber to lead efforts to attract and retain top talent to Greensboro and make the Greensboro a community of choice for people and businesses. We do this work through our programs including Campus Greensboro, synerG Young Professionals, Made in Greensboro, the Downtown Greenway and many other projects and initiatives.
Why I do what I do: I’m a believer that mid-sized cities are the heart of America and that cities have the ability to shape and transform people’s lives. We all want to live in communities that are safe, vibrant and full of opportunities and amenities such as great jobs for every person’s unique skill set, educational opportunities from early childcare to higher education, quality healthcare, public green spaces, small local businesses and vibrant city centers. Cities, large and small, across America are striving to achieve A+ marks and we are in a competition for the talent and leadership to get there. Like many, I’m passionate about Greensboro and want to help us be the city to beat.
My proudest achievement: Working on the team of community-minded dreamers who designed, built and opened LeBauer Park and Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. I’ve had the opportunity and pleasure to co-create several community initiatives but none compare to the tangible beauty, accessibility and inclusivity that is our downtown parks.
My read-life hero: Right now, in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ll say Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Cohen, like many leaders, are faced with difficult decisions most of days but these days her leadership is dynamic, compassionate and personable. I admire her presence in PSAs and her deep compassion for the people of North Carolina. Plus, she’s a powerhouse woman leader with a medical degree from Yale and Masters in Public Health from Harvard.
My superpower: To make good citizenship contagious. All of us have the power to help make our community more vibrant in small and big ways. Especially now in the time of a global pandemic. We can be more informed citizens. We can be civically active by voting, completing the Census and connecting with elected officials and civic leaders. We can find ways to help our neighbors, schools and those who are in the most need. We can volunteer our time in countless ways. Maybe it’s picking up your neighbor’s groceries, giving your friends a break by babysitting their kids via a Facetime chat or buying take-out from a favorite local business. Good citizenship comes in all fashions and I’m hopeful that in the worst – and weirdest – of times, that good citizens emerge tenfold without any superpower.
