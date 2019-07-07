Updated at 9:18 a.m.
Three teenagers have been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was shot during a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening.
Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, 17, of 2244 Pleasant St., Winston-Salem, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old were arrested after police found the suspect car at an apartment in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road. The 14-year-old was arrested there, police said. A .38 caliber pistol and a silver Nissan Sentra were seized. Mendez-Rodriguez was arrested at a Pleasant Street home.
Police said a 5-year-old boy died after a bullet traveled into his apartment and struck him in the head about 5:20 p.m., according to police.
The gunshot was fired from a moving vehicle that was driving on Cole Road outside the family’s apartment, police said.
It is believed to be a random act of violence. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, Lt. Gregory Dorn with the criminal investigations division said.
The boy was in his home at Cole Village Apartments with his mother, father, and 3-year-old sister, none of whom were injured. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for surgery.
The boy, whose name was not disclosed, died at the hospital at 8:04 p.m.
Police said there was no evidence that the victim's apartment was targeted.
Two other apartments and an unoccupied vehicle were also struck. One other damaged apartment was occupied, but no one was injured.
“It appears it was a light-colored sedan coming down Cole Road firing indiscriminately,” said Dorn, who was on the scene around 8:30 p.m. “The shots were fired from the moving vehicle.”
“There’s been quite a bit of shootings, discharging of firearms in this area,” he said. “We’re not sure if it’s gang-related.”
This is the 13th homicide this year, compared to 12 at this time last year.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or the police department at 336-773-7700.
A 5-year-old boy died after a bullet traveled into his apartment and struck him in the head Saturday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The gunshot was fired from a moving vehicle that was driving on Cole Road outside the family’s apartment around 5:30 p.m., police said.
It is believed to be a random act of violence.
The boy was in his home at Cole Village Apartments with his mother and father, neither of whom were injured. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for surgery.
The boy, whose name was not disclosed, died at the hospital at 8:04 p.m.
“It appears it was a light-colored sedan coming down Cole Road firing indiscriminately,” said Lt. Gregory Dorn with the criminal investigations division, who was on the scene around 8:30 p.m. “The shots were fired from the moving vehicle.”
Dorn said they are conducting interviews with family members and neighbors, but do not believe the child was targeted.
The shooting, at the intersection of Cole Road and Utah Drive, appeared to be random and it’s unclear how many shots were fired, Dorn said.
“There’s been quite a bit of shootings, discharging of firearms in this area,” he said.
“We’re not sure if it’s gang-related.”
There was no immediate information on possible suspects, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.