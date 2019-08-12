High Point United Way funds the Boy Scouts
Recently a Guilford County resident shared his disappointment regarding recent United Way of Greater Greensboro’s defunding of the Boy Scouts of America, Old North State Council. This decision cost the local council which serves High Point and Greensboro Boy Scouts almost $76,000 annually, impacting youth in our community most in need of life-changing Scouting programs. The lack of this funding could mean more than 500 youth in the greatest need of Scouting will no longer be reached.
As board chair for the United Way of Greater High Point, I am proud that we have financially supported Old North State Council BSA since our organization’s beginning, in 1935. And today, we continue to believe in the Boy Scouts’ mission and vision: “The Boy Scouts of America will prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Law.”
All children should have this opportunity, but without adequate funding, those who need this mentoring and guidance won’t get it.
At the United Way of Greater High Point, our focus remains on our 28 partner agencies that are working diligently to address our community’s most critical needs and issues. We are proud to continue supporting the Old North State Council Boys Scouts of America.
Robert Rogers
High Point
Treat gun purchases like getting abortion
After previous mass shootings, the NRA maintained that “a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun.” Well, in Gilroy Calif., recently, the shooter was stopped by armed police in 60 seconds. But during that 60 seconds his assault rifle shot 16 people. So much for that failed idea as it applies to assault weapons. So I propose we treat buying an assault rifle in a way comparable to how we treat obtaining an abortion.
1. Get written permission from a parent or spouse.
2. Bring that permission to a local law enforcement agency.
3. Have a 48-hour waiting period.
4. Be required to view multiple images of gun violence carnage.
5. Be interviewed by a professional psychologist to determine emotional eligibility.
6. Have a thorough physical examination to check your health, including your body’s chemical balance.
7. Travel to the single location in your state permitted to sell the rifle, by appointment.
8. Stay overnight, if needed, in that strange city
9. Pay there for a license to register and own an assault rifle.
10. Enter the store walking between rows of shouting people screaming that you are a murderer, or worse.
11. Walk out with the rifle between the same rows of angry people.
Too extreme? Interfering with your freedom to buy such a weapon? We have similar requirements to protect fetuses. What about the victims of hundreds of mass shootings?
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
You hold in your hand the root of our woes
Anyone with half a brain knows it isn’t either the guns or the rhetoric that’s responsible mass shootings. Only politicians exploiting these tragic events think they can convince voters that their simple solutions (“dump the racist Trump” and “get rid of guns”) will stop the carnage. Most Americans are too smart for political solutions and the politicians haven’t the brains or guts to either think or address the real issue. The devolution of American culture for three straight generations has no quick fix, but if you’re looking for the single biggest contributing factor to that devolution look no further than what’s right now in your hand or pocket or purse.
Yes that device, which unlike guns, in the hands of young, impressionable children has created a culture of likes, dislikes, exclusion and bullying which, when taken to extreme with the most vulnerable and combined with exposure to hateful manifestos, has created more of what we now call monsters than all other factors combined, including all the guns. Even with dire warnings from experts for years to these dangers don’t expect a surgeon general’s warning on cellphones any time soon. Politicians and the media won’t allow this highlighting of the eminent danger and America is too addicted to its devices.
William Warner
High Point
Who’s the invader?
How can the so-called Latinos invade Texas when they have been there already for hundreds of years and the indigenous people were there before them?
Charles H. Yatman
Greensboro