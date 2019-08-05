A juvenile was critically injured from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Officers found the juvenile upon arriving in the 4400-block of South Main Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
He was taken to a local hospital and was listed as critical early Monday morning.
Police say the victim was in an argument with several other young people when one of them pulled out a handgun, fired and struck the victim.
Police request that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.