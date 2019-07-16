Arrests:
Three faces charges in Sunday shooting in High Point
HIGH POINT — Three High Point men are charged in connection with a shooting late Sunday night.
Raekwon L. Blocker, 20, Adones Vanderhall, 18, and Laequan Tyriq Little, 20, were arrested Monday and are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, High Point police said in a news release.
At about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the men got out of a silver sedan with tinted windows and fired multiple rounds from rifles at a home at 1009 Cassell St., according to the release.
No one was injured and the men fled in the vehicle.
Officers determined the home was struck about 17 times and found at least 30 .223 shell casings on the road.
A vacant house on Flint Avenue was also hit with a bullet.
Blocker, Vanderhall and Little also are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to the release.
Vanderhall and Little have bails set at $1 million each. No bail information was provided for Blocker.