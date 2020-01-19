gunfire:
Two men arrested after fight, shots fired at restaurant
GREENSBORO — Two Greensboro men were charged Sunday after they got into a fight at a local restaurant and one of them fired a gun, authorities said.
At about 2:45 p.m., officers responded a report of shots fired at the Steak ‘n Shake at 4409 Wendover Ave., said police spokesman Ron Glenn.
An off-duty Davidson County deputy was at the restaurant at the time and detained the two men until Greensboro officers arrived, Glenn said.
Leon Emanuel Rich, 59, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and Quincy Wayne Dowdy, 42, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Glenn said. The two men were injured in the fight, but not by gunfire, and were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Glenn said.
No one else was injured in the incident. Glenn did not know Sunday evening if the men were still being treated.
service:
Remains of paratrooper killed in Afghanistan back in N.C.
FORT BRAGG — The remains of a paratrooper who was killed a week ago in Afghanistan have been returned to his family in the U.S.
The family of Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin greeted his flag-draped casket at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg on Saturday, The Fayetteville Observer reported.
The 29-year-old from Newport News, Va., was killed Jan. 11 by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Also killed in the attack was 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.