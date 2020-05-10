College student Jake Mershon poses in front of his parents home Thursday in Roswell Ga. Mershon, who just finished his sophomore year at Florida State University in Tallahassee, moved back in with his mother, her fiance and his sister in Atlanta after on-campus classes shut down in mid-March. His mother included him on the census form for her household, and neither Mershon nor his three other roommates filled out a questionnaire for their Tallahassee apartment.