Area colleges and universities will recognize the Class of 2020 this month, but all of the pomp and circumstance will be virtual.
All of the schools have postponed their in-person spring commencement exercises scheduled for this month. The reasons? The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, and a related statewide ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.
But colleges and universities didn’t want the spring semester to end without recognizing their newest graduates. They will hold online events for the Class of 2020 starting this week.
They’re also planning to reschedule their traditional in-person commencement ceremonies.
Here’s a glance at the commencement plans of the schools in and around Winston-Salem:
Forsyth Tech: Will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday. Watch it on the college’s You Tube channel. Forsyth Tech hasn’t yet scheduled an in-person graduation.
Winston-Salem State University: “Virtual Voices: The Class of 2020 Celebration” will be shown at noon Friday. Go to www.wssu.edu/commencement Friday for the link to the celebration video. An in-person ceremony will be held later.
UNC School of the Arts: The school will celebrate its college graduates at 10 a.m. Saturday; Peter Hedges, a UNCSA alumnus, novelist and filmmaker, will be the keynote speaker. An online high school commencement will be held at 10 a.m. May 16; the keynote speaker will be Suri Bieler, a UNCSA graduate who founded the largest prop rental-company on the East Coast. To watch both ceremonies, go to www.uncsa.edu. The school plans to hold an in-person university commencement in mid-November or December and a reception for high school graduates sometime in the fall.
Wake Forest University: Will confer about 2,300 undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees virtually at 7 p.m. May 18; watch it online on the university’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. An in-person ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct 31 on campus, with May 22, 2021, set as an alternate date.
Salem Academy & College: Will virtually confer college degrees at 10 a.m. May 23 and high school diplomas at 9 a.m. May 30. Visit www.salem.edu/commencement for more details. Dates for in-person ceremonies have not been announced.
High Point University: Will virtually confer degrees at 9 a.m. Saturday. To watch this online event, go to www.highpoint.edu/commencement. An in-person commencement is planned for sometime in August.
