President of Bennett College from 1955 until 1966. Originally from Akron, Ohio, she was the first female and the first African-American president of Bennett. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University, Oberlin College and Columbia University. She rejected plans by several Bennett College students to stage a sit-in in November 1959 because the Christmas holidays would have interrupted the efforts. She died Aug. 27, 2003.
