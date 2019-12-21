ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Bstn College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
N. Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Saturday’s results
Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64
Florida St. 66, South Florida 60
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
Miami 91, Coppin St. 60
North Carolina 74, UCLA 64
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
Boston College 64, California 60
Syracuse 82, North Florida 70
Sunday’s games
South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Yale at Clemson 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boise St. 5 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Howard 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 1 12 .076
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Saturday’s results
Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64
Bethune-Cookman 85, Marist 56
Miami 91, Coppin St. 60
Charleston 73, SC State 61
Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.
Delaware St, at St. Francis (BKN), 2 p.m.
Md.-E. Shore at Old Dominion 2 p.m.
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Furman 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UNCG 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
Saturday’s results
Georgetown 99, Samford 71
Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55
W. Carolina 89, Tenn. Tech 76
UNCG 67, N. Kentucky 50
Sunday’s games
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Mercer, 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .700
UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Saturday’s results
Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
Winthrop 85, Elon 80
Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64
Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69
Kent St. 103, Hampton 64
Sunday’s games
Richmond at Radford, 3:30 p.m.
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Will & Mary 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
J. Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Saturday’s games
Wintrop 85, Elon 80
Charleston 73, SC State 61
Drexel 53, Norfolk St. 49
Towson 86, Tulane 82
UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Manhattan at Hofstra, 12 p.m.
William & Mary at St. Francis (PA), 1 p.m.
