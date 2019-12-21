ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917

Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900

Bstn College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615

Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909

Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833

Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750

NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727

Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727

N. Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583

Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583

Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444

Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727

Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667

Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583

Clemson 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

Saturday’s results

Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64

Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Miami 91, Coppin St. 60

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

Boston College 64, California 60

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

Sunday’s games

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boise St. 5 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Howard 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 1 12 .076

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

Saturday’s results

Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64

Bethune-Cookman 85, Marist 56

Miami 91, Coppin St. 60

Charleston 73, SC State 61

Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.

Delaware St, at St. Francis (BKN), 2 p.m.

Md.-E. Shore at Old Dominion 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846

Furman 0 0 .000 11 3 .786

UNCG 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769

W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727

Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615

The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545

Mercer 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

Saturday’s results

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55

W. Carolina 89, Tenn. Tech 76

UNCG 67, N. Kentucky 50

Sunday’s games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Mercer, 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .700

UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Saturday’s results

Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

Winthrop 85, Elon 80

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69

Kent St. 103, Hampton 64

Sunday’s games

Richmond at Radford, 3:30 p.m.

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769

Will & Mary 0 0 .000 8 4 .667

Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 4 .667

J. Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Saturday’s games

Wintrop 85, Elon 80

Charleston 73, SC State 61

Drexel 53, Norfolk St. 49

Towson 86, Tulane 82

UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Manhattan at Hofstra, 12 p.m.

William & Mary at St. Francis (PA), 1 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments