GREENSBORO — Bennett College will finish its spring semester online as the state and nation confronts the COVID-19 crisis.
The private women’s college told students and employees late Saturday that residence halls will close at noon March 23 — next Monday — and campus won’t reopen this semester.
Also, the May 2 commencement ceremony scheduled to be held on campus has been canceled. Bennett’s commencement will be held virtually this year and degrees will be mailed.
Starting Monday, classes were held remotely and remain that way through the end of the semester in April. The college said students who have limited or no online access will be able to work by phone and email.
In a statement on its website, the college said the campus won’t reopen until it undergoes “a systematic cleaning and disinfecting of all facilities.” The college also said that no members of the Bennett community have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, a respiratory disease which has symptoms similar to the flu.
The college was in regular operation last week after returning from spring break.
Bennett is the final four-year college in Greensboro to announce major changes to its schedule but the first to close its campus for the rest of the semester.
“The timing and pacing of this decision has been a measured approach because we have been taking into consideration the multiple contexts from which our students come to Bennett College,” President Suzanne Walsh wrote on the school’s website. “We wanted to support our students as long as we could so do safely.”
In a letter posted on Twitter, senior Ebony Duell urged the college to consider delaying commencement until June so it could be held on campus.
“This is a time for us to be disappointed, confused, sad and maybe even feeling lost,” Duell, president of Bennett’s Student Government Association, wrote on behalf of the organization. “Imagine being a college senior and having to move home suddenly. Imagine no graduation. Imagine in 20 years when those seniors look back and all they’ll remember is receiving their degree in the mail.”
