Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ALAMANCE...PERSON... NORTHWESTERN VANCE...EAST CENTRAL DAVIDSON...ORANGE...GRANVILLE... NORTHERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHERN GUILFORD...NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM AND NORTHWESTERN DURHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM EDT... AT 849 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ALTON TO NEAR THOMASVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. WIND GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, DURHAM, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, OXFORD, ROXBORO, HILLSBOROUGH, RANDLEMAN AND THOMASVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&