Man, woman found dead Monday at medical practice
DURHAM — A man and a woman were found dead Monday after being shot at a medical practice, police said.
It’s not known if the victims knew each other or if they were specifically targeted.
The incident happened in the vicinity of the UNC Family Medicine Center at Durham. Television news helicopters captured footage of two bodies in the parking lot, but police wouldn’t immediately confirm if the shooting happened outside.
The parking lot was cordoned off with police tape as multiple first-responders came to the scene.
GRANT: Piedmont Authority nets $6.8M from FTA to replace buses
WASHINGTON — A $6.8 million grant to the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation is among $423 million in Federal Transit Administration grants nationwide announced Monday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
PART’s grant, from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, will replace older vehicles that serve passengers in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, according to a Department of Transportation press release.
Two other North Carolina projects received grants:
- The N.C. Department of Transportation, on behalf of several rural transit systems: $17.3 million to replace vehicles and construct and renovate public transportation facilities throughout the state.
- The City of Salisbury, on behalf of the Salisbury Transit System: $480,000 to replace older vehicles and support bus infrastructure.
SUSPECT:
Multiple weekend clown sightings are no laughing matter
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A clown is on the loose in Halifax County — but no one is laughing.
Over the weekend, someone dressed as a clown stared into a boy’s window.
A clown was also spotted “jumping in and out of traffic” on one of the city’s main thoroughfares, throwing items at cars.
On Monday, police said a clown suit was recovered and a “person of interest” had been identified.
salmonella: Health officials suspect barbecue joint as originNASHVILLE — Health officials say a barbeque restaurant in Nash County may have sickened about a dozen people with salmonella.
The operating permit for Doug Saul’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood in Nashville was suspended Friday. According to officials, 14 cases of salmonella have been identified, and 10 people had visited the restaurant before they got sick.
The restaurant said that it was the first incident in 42 years of business.
