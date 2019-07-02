Nearly three dozen people have been injured in electric scooter crashes in Charlotte and Raleigh since early last year, state records show, as the rental two-wheelers spread across uptown sidewalks and streets.
The 16 injuries in Charlotte and 19 in Raleigh were reported in state crash data from January 2018 through May of this year.
The numbers underscore anecdotal accounts of near-collisions with cars and pedestrians as the city struggled to regulate an industry that seemed to appear overnight.
No one has died in the 82 total crashes reported in Charlotte, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro that involved scooters assumed to be rentals, according to the data. But nearly half of those crashes resulted in obvious injuries.
It was only a little more than a year ago that scooters owned by two companies, Lime and Bird, appeared in Charlotte’s uptown and close-in neighborhoods including South End. Spin has since joined the market.
Scooters typically rent for $1 to start through phone apps.