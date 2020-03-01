fatality:
Customer shoots, kills alleged robber of tobacco store
GREENSBORO — A suspect in an attempted armed robbery who was stopped by customer has died from his injuries.
Greensboro police said in a news release that Malik Harris, 18, was trying to rob NC Tobacco at 1000 Summit Ave. Saturday morning when a customer intervened. Harris was injured and taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not release anymore information about Harris or the circumstances of the shooting, which occurred at about 11 a.m.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
chase:
Four people injured after police pursuit ends in a crash
Four people were injured after a pursuit by a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy ended in a crash on Union Cross Road, according to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:09 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a gray, four-door BMW for traffic violations on Interstate 74/U.S. 311 near the Ridgewood Road exit. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit resulted, ending in the 1900 block of Union Cross Road when the BMW crashed into a silver Ford SUV, according to the release. The BMW hit a tree and ultimately come to a standstill on its roof.
The driver of the BMW was apprehended outside of the vehicle and taken into custody. A loaded AR-15 was found on the ground near the crashed BMW, according to the release.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver and two passengers from the BMW were also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Wesley Rafael Liriano, 36, of Kernersville, was charged with felony flee to elude and resist, delay and obstruct an officer, according to the release, and more charges are pending.
CASH 5:
Winning $1.3 million ticket sold in Jamestown
RALEIGH — Leap Day became a lucky day for someone who bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket at a Guilford County convenience store and won the $1.3 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown. The $1 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598, according to the release. The winning numbers are: 11 – 17 – 18 – 34 – 39.
Cash 5 players whose ticket came from the store should check their tickets. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
FIRE:
Charlotte airport control tower evacuated due to blaze
CHARLOTTE — A fire in the control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport forced an evacuation and caused flight delays Saturday morning, airport officials said.
“There was an equipment issue inside the FAA Tower,” airport officials tweeted just before 10 a.m. “Operations are impacted and there may be some delays.” No injuries were reported. Officials have not said how much damage the fire caused.
The tower was evacuated at 9:17 a.m. “due to a fire that originated in an air duct on the ninth floor of the tower building,” the FAA said in a statement. “The fire was extinguished and non-essential employees were evacuated. Air traffic controllers remained in the facility and handled traffic at a reduced rate.”
Evacuated workers returned to the tower at 9:45 a.m., according to the FAA. “The facility resumed normal operations at 9:55 a.m.,” FAA officials said in the statement.
The number of canceled inbound and outbound flights due to the fire was unclear.
