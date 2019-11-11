Slippery ride:
Plane from PTI slides off runway in Chicago
CHICAGO — The sky was gray, the ground was white, and the passengers knew they were in for something after American Eagle Flight 4125 landed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.
“Ooooooh,” one said, in a video tweeted by a TV journalist who said it came from a Greensboro man. The flight left Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 6:27 a.m. and landed two hours and 16 minutes later in Chicago. “We’re sliding, we’re sliding, we’re sliding,” another one said.
All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and were safely back in the terminal, said American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein.
At the time of the incident, there was light snow, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 degrees.
fleeing the scene:
Three teens face charges in shooting, chase
HIGH POINT — Three teenagers are accused of shooting a man on Monday and then leading officers on a chase, during which one of them broadcast live cellphone video, according to a release from High Point police.
At about 10:20 a.m. Monday, officers from the department’s Street Crimes Unit heard gunshots while in the area of East Green Drive and Brentwood Street. Immediately after hearing the shots, they saw a burgundy Nissan sedan fleeing the area. Officers attempted to pull the Nissan over, but the driver continued to flee and the officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, police said.
Occupants of the Nissan began throwing items from the vehicle and one of them used a cellphone to record and broadcast the pursuit, according to the release. Officers later recovered the discarded items, including the handgun used in the shooting and drugs.
The Nissan finally came to a stop at Boyce Avenue and Barlow Street.
The driver, whom police identified as 18-year-old Ishman J. Archie of High Point, tried to flee on foot but was apprehended. Police said the passengers, Niala D. Leach, 17, of Thomasville, and Jiquan V. Quick, 17, of Lexington, were arrested without incident.
The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to his upper back. The injury was not considered life-threatening.
Archie, Leach and Quick each face several charges, including with attempted murder. All are in the Guilford County jail in High Point, each under a $500,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.