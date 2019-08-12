After yesterday’s sad post describing how my day ended in a ball of cramps, I thought it best to update you as to the efficacy of your prayers. Many of you prayed for me, and for us last night and today I suffered no ill effects on the bike and the team enjoyed a day that left us all smiling – in spite of a 90-minute border delay that interrupted he happy proceedings.
The border incident was made particularly interesting for the truck driver who left his truck blocking the one lane Groblers Bridge between South Africa and Botswana. When I said “left his truck” I mean just that – he disappeared for about forty-five minutes causing a traffic jam in two nations that was almost cartoonish.
We (the team) let Jacques muster the police, or border control, or whoever they were… while we gathered around our rig and snacked on Pringles and Snickers bars (don’t judge) like guests at a lawn party. The truck driver returned… completely oblivious to the chaos the ensued. Before long we were over the bridge, suddenly under the direction of the local constabulary, and we rolled out our last forty-three miles to complete our century.
I felt great today.
Something beyond me fortified me. I certainly wasn’t Superman, but if felt good to roll with the team for 100 miles in a headwind at 19 mph with an average heart rate of 113. I found breath and fresh strength and wondered at the mercy of God that has so deeply touched my life. Today was a good day. Moon, Brian, John, and Jeff shared the good vibrations and we were having fun, fun, fun… (whoops- beach boys songs in my head all day long… what was that about?) But I digress…
