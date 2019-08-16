Awakening in a tent in the Chobe Nature Preserve in Botswana takes the camper a couple of steps beyond KOA. Emerging from your canvas dome you look left and right, then all around to be certain that you are not going to startle an elephant coming in or out of the watering hole (not a good idea). The sun breaks the horizon and reaches its full rising in less than a minute. It’s going to be a hot day… and windy.
After some preliminary packing and loading, a full breakfast is served by the lodge staff and Hope Riders eat as you might expect on the heels of three-century rides in the preceding days. After a hundred miles of gels, chewies, stroopwafels, hydration drink, bonk bars, cokes, and the occasional snickers bar (on breaks only), cooked food moves the soul to tearful gratitude. The team is fun, loose, talkative, and… sore.
Special thanks to Clifton and Breakthrough Nutrition for his NBS hydration formula – a life-saver! Thanks also to Chris Pieck at Greenboro Trek for clearing his shelves of product to make sure we had the essentials in our pockets to fuel the ride – even when the expected supply didn’t make it on time. We are so very grateful. The heat this year has been brutal and for the most part, unexpected. Riding a century every day keeps the body in a constant state of need for the right kind and balance of calories and electrolytes. We’ve made it thus far by God’s grace and a little help from our friends.
The road surface changes in the Chobe. It’s the large aggregate stone that robs the bikes of a mile per hour. It rattles your joints incessantly and makes the rider hate the saddle. For the most part, the road is straight as an arrow. It gets into your head. It lulls.. it bores… it grinds. It’s the only road, and so day four begins with the road, the wind, the sun, and a very sore team of riders.
