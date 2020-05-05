OUSTED:
Health system exec out after he blasts stay-home orders
gaston — A top executive of a North Carolina health care system has resigned over reports about his social media posts, including one in which he called local and statewide stay-at-home orders “tyranny.”
Donnie Loftis, who chairs the CaroMont Health board of directors, resigned Monday after eight years.
On his personal Facebook page, Loftis appeared to initially support Gaston County’s order, which went into effect March 26.
But in April, Loftis shared a picture of a pie chart that read: “What I worry about. COVID-19: 0.5. Loss of my rights: 99.5. You should be worried also.”
NEW BEACH WEAR:
Outer Banks to push masks, other precautions
MANTEO — A “Summer of Glove” is planned to help stop the spread of the coronavirus on the Outer Banks.
When travel restrictions are lifted, people vacationing and living on the barrier islands will be encouraged to follow health guidelines as part of a new tourism campaign.
“It’s going to be downright weird, probably,” said Lee Nettles, the executive director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. “We’re going to have a vacation destination with a lot of people walking around with masks on and practicing social distancing.”
