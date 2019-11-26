20190301g_com_anderson (copy)

Weaver Academy presented the play “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” at the 2017 NCTC State High School Play Festival.

What we do: Work to strengthen the state’s vibrant theater industry and engage future artists, audiences and advocates.

Wish list: Monetary donations to support spring scholarships for emerging theater artists and theater companies to attend the Producing Gathering professional development conference.

To donate: Visit nctc.org/donate or email Amanda Clark, amanda@nctc.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments