What we do: Work to strengthen the state’s vibrant theater industry and engage future artists, audiences and advocates.
Wish list: Monetary donations to support spring scholarships for emerging theater artists and theater companies to attend the Producing Gathering professional development conference.
To donate: Visit nctc.org/donate or email Amanda Clark, amanda@nctc.org.
