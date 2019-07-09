Britain Wimbledon Tennis

United States’ Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point against United States’ Alison Riske during a women’s quarterfinal match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams struggles but prevails in a women’s quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Should she get past unseeded Barbora Strycova, she would become the oldest woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. Story, C7

