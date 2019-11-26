ANYTOWN (copy)

NCCJ participants hang out. During the week, they have numerous opportunities to gather in groups big and small.

What we do: Promote understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions through advocacy, education and dialogue.

Wish list: Markers, glue sticks, flip charts, whiteboard, one-inch binders, binder tab dividers, standing desks/standing desk converters, food from local restaurants to feed Anytown volunteers (20 people) during trainings.

To donate: Erika Rain Wilhite, 336-272-0359 or ewilhite@nccjtriad.org. Also, 713 N. Greene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

