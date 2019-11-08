What: TYR Pro Swim Series opening meet.

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center.

When: Today — 7-11 a.m., 3:30-7:30 p.m. (event prelims begin at 9 a.m., finals at 6 p.m.)

Today’s events: 800 freestyle; 100 backstroke; 200 breaststroke; 100 butterfly; 200 individual medley; 50 freestyle

Tickets: Available at Aquatic Center box office. Daily (prelims and finals) $25 for adults, $15 for 12-and-under or 60-and-older; single session $15 for adults, $5 youth and seniors.

Parking: $5.

How to watch: USASwimming.org; 6 p.m. today, NBC Sports.

