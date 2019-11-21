Thursday’s results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smith 80, Ragsdale 44
Smith 26 30 14 10 - 80
Ragsdale 10 10 17 7 - 44
Smith (1-0): Juwelz Hargrove 9, Jordan Williams 10, Khalid Hinds 12, Silas Mason 18, Nick McMullen 14, Isaiah Moore 10, Kobe George 4, Armand Setzer 1
Maurice Hinds 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ragsdale 78, Smith 33
SWIMMING
GIRLS
Southeast Guilford 113 Western Guilford 156
50 freestyle: Sofie Patton (S) 28.77; 100 freestyle: Sofie Patton (S) 1:05.28; 200 freestyle: Catharine Yoder (W) 2:54.52; 500 freestyle: Kourtney Cook (S) 5:36.85; 100 backstroke: Caroline Gilliland (W) 1:18.10; 100 breaststroke: Grace Evans (W) 1:34.07; 100 butterfly: Abigail Stevens (W) 1:12.69; 200 individual medley: Kourtney Cook (S) 2:24.42; 200 freestyle relay: Western Guilford High School (Stevens, Houlden, Blake, Evans) 2:05.21; 400 freestyle relay: Southeast Guilford HS (Patton, Reid, Southwell, Cook) 4:35.88; 200 medley relay: Southeast Guilford HS (Cook, Southwell, Newman, Patton) 2:11.57.
BOYS
Western Guilford 10 Southeast Guilford 100
50 freestyle: Zach Kashubara (W) 24.66; 100 freestyle: Zach Kashubara (W) 1:04.49; 200 freestyle: Zach Adt (S) 2:20.42; 500 freestyle: Zach Adt (S) 6:31.28; 100 backstroke: Daniel Ballesteros (W) 1:05.76; 100 breaststroke: Seth Daub (S) 1:13.58; 100 butterfly: Noah Martin (S) 1:14.46; 200 individual medley: Daniel Ballesteros (W) 2:22.51; 200 freestyle relay: Western Guilford High School (Stack, Lawhorne, Ferguson, Ollis) 1:52.98; 400 freestyle relay: Western Guilford High School (Ferguson, Stack, Kashubara, Ballesteros) 4:05.72; 200 medley relay: Western Guilford High School (Ballesteros, Ollis, Kashubara, Stack) 1:59.33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.