BERLIN — German payment service provider Wirecard said Monday it has concluded that $2.1 billion which was supposed to be held in two accounts probably doesn’t exist, deepening troubles that prompted the resignation of its chief executive last week.
Wirecard AG was once regarded as a star of the growing financial technology sector, but its shares have fallen sharply after the company became the subject of multiple Financial Times reports about accounting irregularities in its Asian operations. Wirecard disputed the reports, which started in February 2019, and said it was the victim of speculators.
Last week, the company disclosed that auditors couldn’t find accounts containing the money and postponed its annual report. On Friday, CEO Markus Braun resigned and was replaced by James Freis.
Two Philippine banks that were said to hold the money in escrow accounts said that they had no dealings with Wirecard.
The Bank of the Philippine Islands said a document claiming the company was a client was “spurious.” BDO Unibank said that a document claiming the existence of a Wirecard account was falsified and “carries forged signatures of bank officers.”
The president of German financial regulator BaFin, Felix Hufeld, described the situation as “a complete disaster” and said “it is a disgrace that something like this happened,” news agency dpa reported.
“We are in the middle of the most appalling situation I have ever seen a DAX company in,” Hufeld said at a conference in Frankfurt, referring to Germany’s leading index of blue-chip stocks.
