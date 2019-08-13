FILE — In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against Florida State during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C. Duke returned to the top 10 in the Director’s Cup standings behind its national champion women’s golf team and a flagship men’s basketball program that boasted arguably the nation’s most recognizable college athlete _ Zion Williamson. Yet athletic director Kevin White called it a good _ but not great _ year overall. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)