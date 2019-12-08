Hawks Hornets Basketball

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (11) signals a three he shot as he follows Vince Carter (15) off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Hawks won 122-107. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

 Bob Leverone

Trae Young turns in perhaps his most complete game of the season with 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat Charlotte 122-107 on Sunday night for their second victory in three games after a 10-game losing streak. Story, B5.

