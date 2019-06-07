Ian Kilpatrick, Southwest Guilford High School
Dear World,
In my 18 years on this planet I have learned so much from it. I have had a good life, but I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the experiences and life lessons embedded in me by the people around me.
First, to my speech and debate teacher Ms. Fry. You taught me to seek the truth even when we don’t want to find it, because the truth is the only thing holding our society together. In the two years I’ve had you as a teacher and mentor I have learned more about myself and I am a better person for it.
Second, to my lacrosse coach Jim O’Connor. Coach, I have known you since I was 3. I grew up with your son and began playing lacrosse for you at age 9. The last nine years I have played for you, you taught me how to lead, how to hustle and how to put heart into everything I do, big or small. The impression lacrosse and your guidance had on me is one I intend to tell my kids about, as I hope they will have the same heart as you do.
Third, to my family. Dad, you taught me how to ride a bike, and how to be a good person. I hope to be like you one day. Mom, you taught me how to love myself and take care of the people I love. You are amazing. My sister Maggie, you taught me to persevere. You survived cancer twice and came out on the other side swinging. And finally, I’d like to thank myself, not in some self-absorbed way but simply because I made it. I made it through everything the universe has thrown at me and here I stand.
Ian