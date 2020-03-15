TAMPA, Fla. — A minor- leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19. The team said Sunday the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor-league complex and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.
In the wake of the virus outbreak, Major League Baseball and the union has given players the option to stay at the site of their spring camp, return to their offseason homes or go to the club’s home city.
MLB is expected to update teams on its policy today.
The rest of the spring training schedule was called off Thursday and opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks.
Elsewhere ...
n Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night. Wood’s diagnosis became known one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus.
n Major League Soccer has extended the moratorium on team training through Friday. MLS announced a 30-day suspension of match play on Thursday because of the coronavirus.
n Professional soccer is shutting down in Mexico following Sunday’s matches, which were already being played with no fans present as a precaution due to the coronavirus. The measure applies to the men’s top flight and second division as well as the fledgling women’s league.
n The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority says all of the ski areas and venues that it manages suspended operations Sunday. Closures include all Nordic and Alpine ski resorts including Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort in the Catskills, Gore Mountain in North Creek and Whiteface Mountain in Wilmingtond. All Lake Placid Olympic sites will also be closing, including the Olympic Jumping Complex, Olympic Sports Complex, The Olympic Oval and the Olympic Center including its museum and retail shops.
