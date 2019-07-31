Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 905 PM EDT, FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES IN AND AROUND GREENSBORO, WITH NUMEROUS ROADS REPORTED TO BE WATER COVERED AND IMPASSABLE. FLOODED STREETS INCLUDE PORTIONS OF BATTLEGROUND AVENUE, WESTOVER TERRACE, AND WEST WENDOVER AVENUE. NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AT CHURCH STREET AND WESTOVER TERRACE AS WELL AS SOUTH BUFFALO CREEK AT POMONA AND MERRITT STREET ARE FLOODED AND OUT OF THEIR BANKS. AS MUCH AS 4 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN. WHILE THE RAIN IS STARTING TO TAPER OFF, AN ADDITIONAL ONE HALF TO ONE INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA BEFORE 10 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&