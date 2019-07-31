THREE THINGS ABOUT TOMORROW
1. Marquee groups: Three former champs, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Si Woo Kim, tee off No. 10 at 7:50 a.m. In the afternoon, Paul Casey (No. 8 in FedEx points), Charles Howell III and Jordan Spieth tee off No. 1 at 1 p.m.
2. Young guys: The tournament is stocked with rising talent, including guys who turned pro this year and have found immediate success. NCAA champ Matthew Wolff, 20, of Oklahoma State turned pro in June and won the 3M Open in July. After four years at Cal, 22-year-old Collin Morikawa turned pro and tied for second at the 3M Open, fourth at the John Deere Classic and won last week’s Barracuda Championship. Then there are 21-year-olds Viktor Hovland, the low amateur at both the Masters and U.S. Open, and Doc Redman of Raleigh, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champ.
3. Weather: It’s dicey, with a forecast that calls for muggy and unstable conditions throughout the tournament. It starts with high temperatures in the upper 80s and a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms for the first round.
THREE THINGS ABOUT TODAY
1. New AJGA event: Harold Varner III, an East Carolina alumnus who grew up in Gastonia, will lend his name and support to new American Junior Golf Association tournament next year. The HV3 Foundation Junior All-Star Classic for boys and girls will be held next June at Tanglewood in Clemmons.
2. Pro-Am: Among the folks spotted playing alongside the pros were former North Carolina basketball star Tyler Hansbrough, Tar Heels athletics director Bubba Cunningham, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Mark Walker, former Gov. Pat McCrory and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
3. Defending champ: Brandt Snedeker, who shot a first-round 59 and led wire-to-wire last year, is back and trying to become the first repeat champion in Greensboro since Sam Snead in 1955 and ’56. Snedeker is making his 12th start here. He has six top-10s and two victories here.
HOW SEDGEFIELD PLAYED
Low scores were out there for the weather-shortened Louis DeJoy & Aldona Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am, with six groups posting scores of 6-under 64 or better before lightning halted play. Groups led by Padraig Harrington, Webb Simpson and Austin Cook all shot 63 to share first place.
THE VIBE
Wednesday was a relaxed day, as the pros got an up-close look at the course and the spectators got a chance to sample the amenities. Margaritaville was busy with live music throughout the day, and the artists working on the giant sand sculpture behind the ninth green made a lot of progress before bad weather set in.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING
“It’s great to be back. I’ve always loved this event. It’s one of the best golf courses we play on Tour. This is just a cool week, right down to the fans. … I really wanted to come here, whether or not for the Wyndham Rewards. That’s just kind of extra incentive for me, to try to move up a couple of spots if I can.” — Paul Casey, No. 8 in FedEx Cup points, who could move up to No. 4 with a victory. Casey stands to earn a Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus of between $600,000 and $1.1 million.
ON TV
2-6 p.m., Golf Channel