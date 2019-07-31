Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 700 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO ANOTHER THUNDERSTORM OVER THE CITY OF GREENSBORO. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. AS MUCH AS ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS THE CITY FROM EARLIER THUNDERSTORMS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ANOTHER INCH CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THIS MOST RECENT STORM. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&