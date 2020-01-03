At Syracuse, 39-30 in overtime, Nov. 30. The Orange is the only team to beat the Deacons and not reach a bowl game. With glimmers of hope for an Orange Bowl berth, Wake Forest committed four first-half turnovers and had to scratch its way back into the game in the second half against a team that finished 5-7.
